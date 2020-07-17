  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 17 12:38

    Tallink adds two more Tallinn-Helsinki-Mariehamn special trips in August 2020

    Altogether, Baltic Queen operates 10 special trips from Tallinn via Helsinki to Mariehamn throughout the summer months

    Tallink Grupp has today announced that the sales  have now opened for the two additional departures of the weekly Tallinn-Helsinki-Mariehamn trips operated by the company’s vessel Baltic Queen.

    Together with additional departures, there are four special trips departing from Tallinn to Aland planned in August – on 16, 19, 21 and 23 August 2020. Altogether, the company’s vessel Baltic Queen operates 10 special trips from Tallinn via Helsinki to Mariehamn throughout the summer months.  

    The additional departures from Tallinn are scheduled for 16 and 23 August 2020.

    AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 15 vessels and operates several ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs around 6,000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2019, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 380,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

