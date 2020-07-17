2020 July 17 12:38

Tallink adds two more Tallinn-Helsinki-Mariehamn special trips in August 2020

Altogether, Baltic Queen operates 10 special trips from Tallinn via Helsinki to Mariehamn throughout the summer months

Tallink Grupp has today announced that the sales have now opened for the two additional departures of the weekly Tallinn-Helsinki-Mariehamn trips operated by the company’s vessel Baltic Queen.

Together with additional departures, there are four special trips departing from Tallinn to Aland planned in August – on 16, 19, 21 and 23 August 2020. Altogether, the company’s vessel Baltic Queen operates 10 special trips from Tallinn via Helsinki to Mariehamn throughout the summer months.

The additional departures from Tallinn are scheduled for 16 and 23 August 2020.

