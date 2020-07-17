  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 17 15:12

    SAGT becomes the first Sri Lankan terminal to join TradeLens to digitize supply chain

    SAGT, the first Public Private Partnership (PPP) container terminal in Sri Lanka, also became the first terminal in the country to adopt the Blockchain Technology by collaborating with TradeLens, a digital platform jointly developed by A.P. Moller - Maersk and IBM. This move will help in accelerating the digitisation agenda of shipping industry in Sri Lanka by transforming manual, paper-based and time-consuming administrative processes into digital ones.

    SAGT has played an important role in facilitating global trade through Sri Lanka by serving most of the world’s shipping lines with the ambition of empowering the hub aspirations of Sri Lanka. With an annual throughput of over 2 million TEU containers (Twenty-feet Equivalent Units), SAGT is a pivot for movement of cargo through South Asia. The collaboration with TradeLens will allow SAGT to bring together data from the entire global supply chain ecosystem that includes shippers, shipping lines, ports and many more supply chain players from around the world. This data, based on the Blockchain-powered TradeLens platform, will improve operational efficiency through better visibility of container flows across multiple modes.

    SAGT is a flagship company on the Board of Investment in Sri Lanka.

    TradeLens provides visibility across the entire supply chain, from booking to clearance to payments and is built on a wealth of input from the industry including direct integrations with more than 110 ports and terminals, 15+ customs authorities around the world and an increasing number of intermodal providers.

    TradeLens is an open and neutral platform that is digitalising the global supply chain ecosystem. With SAGT coming onboard, we have an important partner in South Asia which believes in our efforts of bringing efficiencies in logistics and thus helping our customers in bringing down cost of logistics.

    A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs roughly 80,000 people.

