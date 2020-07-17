2020 July 17 14:02

ONE initiates Marine Safety and Quality Campaign 2020

Ocean Network Express (ONE) initiates Marine Safety and Quality Campaign to reiterate marine navigation safety practices, the company said in its release.

As a charterer, Ocean Network Express has carried out onboard Vessel Quality Standard (VQS) inspections since the start of its operations in April 2018. In line with their core values, these inspections have enabled ONE to offer a reliable and quality service to their valued customers.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic ONE has launched a new self-inspection challenge for vessels, replacing their previous (VQS) inspections which are currently suspended. The self-inspection challenge will be undertaken by the ships’ crew, as part of the ONE Safety and Quality Campaign 2020.

This campaign will run from July through to December to maintain the safety and service quality of ONE’s fleet during the Covid-19 period. All vessels under ONE’s operation are encouraged to identify and make good any potential defects using a ONE self-checklist. A VQS Excellent Cooperation award will be given to the most cooperative and motivated vessels.

Through the Marine Safety and Quality Campaign, ONE intends to raise safety awareness in collaboration with its business partners, further extending their efforts in safe and efficient operations. Throughout Covid-19 and into the future ONE will continue to provide a reliable and quality service.