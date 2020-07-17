2020 July 17 13:20

Zonescorp to join Abu Dhabi Ports

ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a diverse portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil economy, has announced the merger between two of its portfolio companies. Under a decree by Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Higher Corporation for Specialized Economic Zones (ZonesCorp) joins Abu Dhabi Ports.

As part of Abu Dhabi Ports, ZonesCorp will benefit from strategic alignment with Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), one of the world’s largest industrial zones spanning 410 square kilometers, which is owned and managed by AD Ports. Together, the group’s industrial portfolio is set to facilitate greater industrial diversification and provide infrastructure support in a cost-efficient manner and they will significantly increase the contribution of industrial activities to the emirate’s GDP, helping to achieve greater value for stakeholders including customers, partners, and employees.



Abu Dhabi Port’s industrial and economic zones offering now has a combined land area of 554 square kilometres and more than 1,400 customers. On its own, ZonesCorp’s economic zones currently have over 900 manufacturing and commercial facilities that are home to some of the world’s leading industrial players in a variety of sectors, and have attracted investments of around AED 70 billion. With KIZAD’s investments at over AED 73 billion, the total investments attracted by Abu Dhabi Ports’ subsidiaries currently stand at AED 143 billion.