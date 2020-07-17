2020 July 17 11:49

Rosmorport's Azov Basin Branch takes part in drills to search and rescue people in distress

The drills were held in the Gulf of Taganrog

FSUE “Rosmorport” says its Azov Basin Branch has taken part in the drills to search for and rescue people in distress.

The drills organized by FSBI “The Administration of Ports of the Sea of Azov” and the Novorossiysk rescue and coordination center FSBI “The Administration of the Black Sea Ports” were held in the Gulf of Taganrog on July 9, 2020.

Apart from the Azov Basin Branch, the events involved units of FSBI “The Administration of Ports of the Sea of Azov”, FSBI “Marine Rescue Service” of the Azovo-Chernomorsky Branch and FSI “The Southern Air Rescue and Search Center”, as well as specialists of Russia’s FSB Border Guard Service and the Main Directorate of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry for the Rostov Region.

By the legend of the drills two crewmembers of the Azov vessel fell into the drink over the route to the seaport of Taganrog through the Taganrog approach channel. Upon receiving information from the vessel captain on people in distress, vessels equipped with rescue and search aids have moved to an alleged rescue area. A helicopter was also used to conduct the rescue and search operation. Sea vessels and aircraft, which have arrived at the area, searched for people and brought them aboard. Conditional casualties have been provided medical assistance and urgently evacuated to the nearest hospital.

The Azov Basin Branch has provided the L-05 crew motor ship as a command vessel for the drills. Units of the Azov Basin Branch, i.e. the traffic control service, the vessel tracking management service and the global emergency marine communication system have been also involved to take part in the drills.

As a result of the drills all the set tasks have been carried out in full. During the drills, the units trained interaction of forces and technical equipment of several rescue formations and organizations during the search and rescue operations of people in distress in the sea of Azov.