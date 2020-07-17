2020 July 17 10:56

Throughput of port Kavkaz in HI’2020 grew by 17% Y-o-Y

In January-June 2020, port Kavkaz handled 14.401 million tonnes of cargo (+17%, year-on-year). According to statistics obtained by IAA PortNews regional correspondent from the port Authority, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility increased 30% to 6.117 million tonnes.

Exports from port Kavkaz grew by 16% to 895,000 tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 8% to 6.669 million tonnes while imports fell by 28% to 26,800 tonnes.

Handling of grain surged by 62% to 6.137 million tonnes, oil products – by 20% to 6.8 million tonnes, sulphur – by 51% to 2.122 million tonnes.

Bunker sales at port Kavkaz increased by 19% to 124,600 tonnes.



The number of calls to port Kavkaz surged by 41%, year-on-year, to 2,869 calls excluding the calls of car ferries.