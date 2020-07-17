-
Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
Global oil prices show a neutral-positive reaction to OPEC+ decision to raise oil output by 2 barrels per day from August.
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $242 pmt (+$2).
Average price of MGO - $353 pmt (-$7).
Average price of ULSFO - $333 pmt (-$7).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $300 pmt (-).
Bunker prices are flat at the Port of Rotterdam:
- IFO-380 НS - $253
- MGO - $352
- ULSFO 0,1% - $350
- VLSFO 0,5% - $300
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
