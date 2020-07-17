2020 July 17 10:32

Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices show a neutral-positive reaction to OPEC+ decision to raise oil output by 2 barrels per day from August.

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $242 pmt (+$2).

Average price of MGO - $353 pmt (-$7).

Average price of ULSFO - $333 pmt (-$7).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $300 pmt (-).

Bunker prices are flat at the Port of Rotterdam:

- IFO-380 НS - $253

- MGO - $352

- ULSFO 0,1% - $350

- VLSFO 0,5% - $300

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.