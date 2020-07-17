2020 July 17 09:28

Oil prices continue going down

Oil prices declined by 0.32-0.22%

On 17 July 2020 (07:54, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 0.32% to $43.23 per barrel, Light (WTI) for August delivery fell by 0.22% to $40.66 per barrel.

On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.