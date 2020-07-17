  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 17 09:28

    Oil prices continue going down

    Oil prices declined by 0.32-0.22%

    On 17 July 2020 (07:54, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 0.32% to $43.23 per barrel, Light (WTI) for August delivery fell by 0.22% to $40.66 per barrel. 

    On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

    On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 17

12:38 Tallink adds two more Tallinn-Helsinki-Mariehamn special trips in August 2020
12:01 Aker Solutions appoints new CEO and merger with Kvaerner
11:52 Two high speed trimaran ferries together highlight Austal design technology and Australian shipbuilding capability
11:49 Rosmorport's Azov Basin Branch takes part in drills to search and rescue people in distress
11:20 Port of Riga obtains new opportunities of timber export to Iceland
10:56 Throughput of port Kavkaz in HI’2020 grew by 17% Y-o-Y
10:32 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:09 Skipper to pay $8,500 in fines and reparation after grounding mussel barge
09:47 BLRT Grupp invested 100 million euros to Western Shipyard in Klaipėda
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 17, 2020
09:28 Oil prices continue going down
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 16

2020 July 16

18:07 Boluda Towage Europe gets awarded Port of Zeebrugge concession
17:53 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in HI’2020 fell by 7% Y-o-Y
17:39 The Funing to be towed into Port of Tauranga for repairs
17:26 NYK enters tugboat business at largest port in Vietnam
17:16 MISC enters into purchase agreementsand time charter parties for six VLECs
17:13 Cochin Shipyard signs contract for construction of autonomous electric vessels for ASKO Maritime
17:06 ECSA: Extension of EU NAVFOR Operation Atalanta vital for maritime security
17:04 Wärtsilä to equip 5 LNG gas-carriers with fully integrated bridge systems under Arctic LNG-2 project
16:58 Throughput of port Vyborg in HI’2020 fell by 42% Y-o-Y
16:32 USCG commissions Cutter Harold Miller in Galveston, Texas
16:11 Throughput of port Primorsk in HI’2020 declined by 1% Y-o-Y
15:59 HHLA and Port of Braunschweig enter strategic partnership
15:50 Throughput of port Vysotsk in HI’2020 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
15:28 Carnival Corporation announces pricing of $775 million and €425 million second-priority senior secured notes due 2026
15:07 Bunker prices show no significant changes at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:46 Throughput of Ust-Luga port in HI’2020 declined by 1% Y-o-Y
14:24 Rusatom Cargo to build two container hubs and ice-class container carriers by 2025
14:02 DNV GL enters the Taiwan Offshore Wind Project Certification Alliance to promote localization of the Taiwanese offshore wind sector ageing grid assets
13:40 Russia developed proposals regarding ban on HFO use in Arctic shipping
13:21 Three MOL Group vessels earn top rating from MLIT
12:58 Fifth 60-MW icebreaker of 22220 design, Chukotka, is to be laid down in 2021
12:10 FESCO’s Board of Directors elected new Management Board
12:09 Nine companies have started "Ship Carbon Recycling WG" of Japan's CCR Study Group
11:59 MSC updates Intra-Asia network
11:47 Cargo ship ‘FESCO Paris’ joined FESCO’s fleet
11:18 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 1% in HI’2020
10:55 Rosmorport's North-Western Basin Branch carries out dredging operations in Big Port Saint Petersburg
10:31 Consolidated marine container throughput of Global Ports increased by 8.4%
10:09 GTT signs a new Global Technical Services Agreement with KNUTSEN OAS SHIPPING AS
09:46 Peru and Ecuador get set to tackle invasive aquatic species
09:36 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 16, 2020
09:26 Oil prices started going down
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of July 15

2020 July 15

18:04 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge from Asia to North Europe
17:54 Damen contracted to deliver full option cutter suction dredger to Servimagnus in Argentina
17:53 Container handling capacity increases in the Humber
17:29 Reconstruction completed in Tushinsky District of Moscow Canal’s HES
17:06 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
16:28 Reconstruction of POT’s “old” part to continue despite coronavirus crises
16:05 “K”Line selected for FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index
15:50 Color Line’s infection prevention program verified by DNV GL
15:37 7th International LNG Congress releases its business program
15:11 RPAS drones continue monitoring ship emissions in Danish waters
14:25 Wärtsilä’s experience with wind farm vessels leads to major order
14:02 WinGD works with oil majors bringing greater transparency to cylinder oil decisions
13:44 11th Dredging & Land Reclamation Summit to be held live online in September
13:23 More States need to act on crew changes, says IMO Secretary-General
13:02 APM Terminals Gothenburg grows four times faster than the market