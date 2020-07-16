2020 July 16 17:53

Throughput of Kaliningrad port in HI’2020 fell by 7% Y-o-Y

Coal and coke handling still shows a decrease by a half with oil products and cargo carried by ferries having increased almost 1.5 times

In January-June 2020, the port of Kaliningrad handled 5,425,300 tonnes of cargo, down 7%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 28% to 611,100 tonnes including 226,500 tonnes of coal (-54%) and 66,700 tonnes of other cargoes (+9%).

Handling of dry loose cargo fell by 14% to 1,709,900 tonnes, general cargo – by 12% to 598,300 tonnes.

The port also handled 579,800 tonnes of cargo carried by ferries (+52%) and 1,323,600 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+10%) including 684,700 tonnes of oil products (+46%), 284,700 tonnes of crude oil (+4%), 321,000 tonnes of food cargo (-24%) and 33,200 tonnes of chemicals (+11%).

The port’s container throughput decreased by 28%, year-on-year, to 120,064 TEUs.