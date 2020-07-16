2020 July 16 17:16

MISC enters into purchase agreementsand time charter parties for six VLECs

MISC Berhad (MISC) has entered into Memorandum of Agreements(MOAs)with six indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Co. Ltd. for the purchase of six newbuild 98,000cubic meters Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs), the company said in its release.

Concurrently, MISC,through its vessel-owning entity, Portovenere and Lerici (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.(PLS) has entered into Time Charter Parties (TCPs) with Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Co. Ltd.(STL) for the time charter of the six VLECs for operations in international waters.

The VLECs will be purchased by MISC for approximately USD726 million and chartered to STL through PLS for a firm period of 15 years.

The charters for the VLECS are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2020. Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., both shipyards in Korea, are constructing three vessels each.

About MISC Berhad

MISC Berhad (MISC), was incorporated in 1968 and is a world leading provider of international energy related maritime solutions and services. The principal businesses of the Group comprise energy shipping and its related activities, owning and operating offshore floating solutions, marine repair and conversion, engineering and construction works, integrated marine services, port and terminal services as well as maritime education and training. As at 30June2020, MISC Group’s fleet consists of more than 100 owned and in-chartered vessels comprising of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Petroleum and Product vessels, 14 Floating Production Systems (FPS) as well as 2 LNG Floating Storage Units (FSU). The fleet has a combined deadweight tonnage (dwt) capacity of more than 14million tonnes.