2020 July 16 18:07

Boluda Towage Europe gets awarded Port of Zeebrugge concession

After a tendering procedure, the Board of Directors of the Port of Zeebrugge has decided to award the concession for the towage services for the Port of Zeebrugge to Boluda Towage Europe. This contract has a duration of five years and starts on the 1st of January 2021, the company said in its release.

The concession is the renewal of an existing partnership, and is extendable for a single period of three years. The focus of this partnership between Port of Zeebrugge and Boluda Towage Europe lays in efficient, smooth, and safe handling of shipping at a competitive price point, and puts forward initiatives regarding sustainability.

Two new tugboats, that are complying with the most recent Tier III emission standards, will be put to use. Aside from the Union Koala, that was retrofitted to the IMO Tier III standards in 2019, Boluda Towage Europe will retrofit the Union Panda this year. The emissions of the remaining tugboats will be reduced in the first two years of the contract. As such, emissions of nitrogen oxides will be reduced with 80%. Shore power will also become the norm for moored tugboats, so that these can switch off their engines when inactive and during the rest-period of the crew.

In total eight tugboats will be put into action in the Port of Zeebrugge. These are all certified with the highest fire fighting standards. The tugs will be manned with local crew.