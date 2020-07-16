-
2020 July 16 16:58
Throughput of port Vyborg in HI’2020 fell by 42% Y-o-Y
The port’s throughput continues decreasing
In January-June 2020, the port of Vyborg handled 314,900 tonnes of cargo (-44%, year-on-year), says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.
Handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 47% to 267,200 tonnes including 54,200 tonnes of coal and coke (-78%) and 193,500 tonnes of mineral fertilizers (-17%).
Handling of general cargo climbed by 17% to 38,000 tonnes, liquid bulk cargo (chemicals) – surged 3.2 times to 9,700 tonnes.
In 2019, the port of Vyborg handled 1.21 million tonnes of cargo (-37%, year-on-year).
