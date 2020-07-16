-
2020 July 16 15:07
Bunker prices show no significant changes at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
Global oil prices are going down due to OPEC+ decision on oil output reduction
According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $228 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $425 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $340.
The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
Bunker prices at the port of Singapore:
- IFO-380 НS - $273
- VLSFO 0,5% - $330
- MGO - $384
From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.
