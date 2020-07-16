-
2020 July 16 14:46
Throughput of Ust-Luga port in HI’2020 declined by 1% Y-o-Y
Handling of dry bulk cargo is on the rise with handling of liquid bulk cargo going down
In January-June 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 53,811,000 tonnes of cargo, down 1%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.
Handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 5% to 21,297,500 tonnes including 16,724,900 tonnes of coal and coke (+1%, year-on-year).
Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 6% to 31,146,700 tonnes including 14,317,300 tonnes of crude oil (-14%) and 16,127,700 tonnes of oil products (+6%).
Handling of general cargo surged 2.9 times to 315,300 tonnes.
Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 579,500 tonnes (+49%).
The port’s container throughput fell by 8% to 26,945 TEUs.
Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput 2018, tonnes
Throughput 2019, tonnes
Throughput 2020, tonnes
2020 vs 2019, %
Port of Ust-Luga
TOTAL:
49,108.7
54,334.2
53,811.0
99%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
17,613.0
20,213.3
21,297.5
105%
Ore
3.9
0.0
0.0
Coal, coke
14,117.6
16,522.9
16,724.9
101%
Mineral fertilizers
1,759.0
1,808.4
2,544.6
141%
Other
1,732.5
1,882.0
2,028.0
108%
LOOSE CARGO, including:
0.0
0.0
20.1
up
Other loose cargo
0.0
0.0
20.1
TIMBER
163.6
298.7
227.2
76%
GENERAL CARGO including:
252.1
109.1
315.3
up 2.9 times
Ferrous metal
96.7
46.2
277.8
up
Packaged
75.5
4.2
6.9
164%
Other
79.9
58.7
30.6
52%
CONTAINERS
337.2
280.7
224.7
80%
Total teus
38,797
29,307
26,945
92%
including refrigerated containers:
125
261
204
78%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
633.9
388.7
579.5
149%
RO-RO CARGO
1.2
0.0
0.0
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
30,107.7
33,043.8
31,146.7
94%
Crude oil
13,514.8
16,619.6
14,317.3
86%
Oil products
15,356.2
15,165.3
16,127.7
106%
Liquefied gas
1,236.7
1,258.8
701.7
56%
