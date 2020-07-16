2020 July 16 14:24

Rusatom Cargo to build two container hubs and ice-class container carriers by 2025

Rusatom Cargo (a company of State Corporation “Rosatom”) is set to build two transport and logistics hubs (in the Far East and in Murmansk) in the framework of the Northern Transit Corridor project, Aleksandr Neklyudov, General Director of the company, said at the online meeting of Northern Sea Route Public Council.



According to him, containers are to be transshipped there from non-ice-class ships to ice-class ones and back.



Besides, the company is going to build its own fleet of Arc7 container carriers.



Also, there is a plan to establish digital logistics services and organize feeder services.



Pilot operation of the project is to commence in 2024 with annual turnover of 8-10 million tonnes per year. The project has already entered the active pre-investment phase. By December 2020, the company is set to select sites for terminals, conduct audit of shipyards and develop specifications for newbuildings.



The project’s strategic investor is DP World. Negotiations are underway on creation of a joint venture.



