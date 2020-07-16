2020 July 16 12:58

Fifth 60-MW icebreaker of 22220 design, Chukotka, is to be laid down in 2021

The plan was announced by Alexey Likhachev, head of State Corporation “Rosatom”



The fifth 60-MW icebreaker, the Chukotka, is to be laid down in 2021, Alexey Likhachev, head of State Corporation “Rosatom”, said at the online meeting of Northern Sea Route Public Council.

Under the contract with FSUE Rosatomflot, Baltiysky Zavod shipyard is building three LK-60 60MW icebreakers of Project 22220 (Arktika, Sibir, Ural). The lead icebreaker, the Arktika, is to be delivered in the nearest time with the delivery of the Sibir and the Ural scheduled for 2021 and 2022 accordingly. The forth 60-MW ship of Project 22220, named Yakutia, was laid down in Saint-Petersburg in May 2020.

A total of five icebreakers of 22220 design are to be built under Rosatom’s concept for the development of its icebreaking fleet.



More information about construction of icebreakers is available in Russian in the analytical report of IAA PortNews for the Ministry of Industry and Trade >>>>

Related link:

Baltiysky Zavod lays down forth 60-MW icebreaker of Project 22220 >>>>