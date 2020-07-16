  The version for the print

    MSC updates Intra-Asia network

    MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company continues to expand and enhance its intra-Asia network with adding a new service and updating four existing services, starting week 30, the company said in its release.

    These enhancements to its intra-Asia network offer direct connections and competitive transit times for Long Haul cargo from Greater China and South East Asia, as well as comprehensive port coverage between Indonesia, South China, Taiwan, Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand.

    This comes at a time when customers are showing increasing demand for new services to move cargo between key locations in Asia. In addition to launching Seahorse, we are updating four existing services: New Origami, Seagull, Lang Co Express and Malyndo Express.

    Newly updated services will link seamlessly to other intra-Asia services and to MSC global ocean liner network, as well as to its inland and barge services within the Asia region.

    The first voyage on the Seahorse service:
    MSC GIANNA – voyage number: HO030A
    ETD Tanjung Pelepas 25 July 2020
    The first voyage on the Lang Co Express:
    SPIRIT OF KOLKATA – voyage number: HZ031A
    ETD Quinhon 27 July 2020
    The first voyage on the New Origami:
    SHATTA BHUM - voyage number: HI030A
    ETD Tanjung Pelepas 25 July 2020

    Loadings from Xiamen to Japan & from Japan to Xiamen will be open as from 1 August, subject to the authorities’ agreements.
    The first voyage on the Seagull:
    MP THE GRONK - voyage number: HU029A
    ETD Shanghai 16 July 2020
    The first voyage on the Malyndo:
    TG ATHENA - voyage number: HY030A
    ETD Singapore 21 July 2020

    The full rotations will be:
    Seahorse
    Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Jakarta – Yantian – Kaohsiung – Manila - Vung Tau – Laem Chabang – Tanjung Pelepas

    Seagull
    Shanghai – Ningbo - Xiamen – Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Laem Chabang – Vung Tau – Shanghai

    New Origami
    Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Vung Tao – Xiamen – Tokyo – Yokohama – Omaezaki – Yokkaichi – Nagoya – Vung Tau – Tanjung Pelepas

    Lang Co Express
    Quinhon – Da-Nang – Yantian – Hong Kong – Shekou – Quinhon

    Malyndo
    Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Pasir Gudang – Port Kelang – Tanjung Pelepas

