2020 July 16 11:59

MSC updates Intra-Asia network

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company continues to expand and enhance its intra-Asia network with adding a new service and updating four existing services, starting week 30, the company said in its release.

These enhancements to its intra-Asia network offer direct connections and competitive transit times for Long Haul cargo from Greater China and South East Asia, as well as comprehensive port coverage between Indonesia, South China, Taiwan, Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand.

This comes at a time when customers are showing increasing demand for new services to move cargo between key locations in Asia. In addition to launching Seahorse, we are updating four existing services: New Origami, Seagull, Lang Co Express and Malyndo Express.

Newly updated services will link seamlessly to other intra-Asia services and to MSC global ocean liner network, as well as to its inland and barge services within the Asia region.

The first voyage on the Seahorse service:

MSC GIANNA – voyage number: HO030A

ETD Tanjung Pelepas 25 July 2020

The first voyage on the Lang Co Express:

SPIRIT OF KOLKATA – voyage number: HZ031A

ETD Quinhon 27 July 2020

The first voyage on the New Origami:

SHATTA BHUM - voyage number: HI030A

ETD Tanjung Pelepas 25 July 2020

Loadings from Xiamen to Japan & from Japan to Xiamen will be open as from 1 August, subject to the authorities’ agreements.

The first voyage on the Seagull:

MP THE GRONK - voyage number: HU029A

ETD Shanghai 16 July 2020

The first voyage on the Malyndo:

TG ATHENA - voyage number: HY030A

ETD Singapore 21 July 2020



The full rotations will be:

Seahorse

Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Jakarta – Yantian – Kaohsiung – Manila - Vung Tau – Laem Chabang – Tanjung Pelepas



Seagull

Shanghai – Ningbo - Xiamen – Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Laem Chabang – Vung Tau – Shanghai



New Origami

Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Vung Tao – Xiamen – Tokyo – Yokohama – Omaezaki – Yokkaichi – Nagoya – Vung Tau – Tanjung Pelepas



Lang Co Express

Quinhon – Da-Nang – Yantian – Hong Kong – Shekou – Quinhon



Malyndo

Tanjung Pelepas – Singapore – Pasir Gudang – Port Kelang – Tanjung Pelepas