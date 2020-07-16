2020 July 16 12:10

FESCO’s Board of Directors elected new Management Board

FESCO Transportation Group has notified about changes in the composition of the Management Board of the Group’s parent company.

According to the decision of the Board of Directors of FESCO, the composition of FESCO’s Management Board starting from 16 July 2020 will be the following:

- Maхim Sakharov, President;

- Ekaterina Grishkovets, Vice-president, External Relations;

- Leonid Zvyagintsev, Vice-president, Finance;

- Yuri Plotnikov, Vice-president, Security;

- Ilya Rodionov, Vice-president, Legal and Corporate Affairs;

- Konstantin Teterin, Vice-president, Liner and Logistics Division;

- Aidemir Usakhov, Vice-president, Rail Division;

- Zairbek Yusupov, Vice-president, Port Division.

Leonid Zvyagintsev, who has been holding the position of the vice-president for finance since March 2020, became a new member of the Management Board. Konstantin Kolesnikov was excluded from the Board. He previously was a vice-president for human resources of the Group.