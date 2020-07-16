-
2020 July 16 11:18
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 1% in HI’2020
Liquid bulk cargo handling demonstrates stable growth, handling of dry bulk is going down
In January-June 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 29.86 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of oil products grew by 26% to 5.74 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 11% to 3.76 million tonnes, handling of general cargo – down 2% to 6.13 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – down 17% to 532,800 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 26% to 160,300 tonnes including 115,900 tonnes of timber (-45%).
The port’s container throughput fell by 7% to 1,071,712 TEUs.
In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t,
2018
Throughput thou t, 2019
Throughput thou t, 2020
2020 vs 2019
Port of Saint-Petersburg TOTAL:
29,731.5
30,087.3
29,869.7
99%
DRY,BULK,CARGO,including:
4,355.9
4,231.3
3,768.3
89%
Ore
347.1
367.0
454.6
124%
Coal.,coke
128.5
137.5
35.4
26%
Mineral,fertilizers,
3,878.0
3,714.5
3,204.5
86%
Other
2.4
12.3
73.8
up
DRY,LOOSE,CARGO,including:
157.9
218.0
160.3
74%
Grain
133.6
191.6
102.2
53%
Other
24.3
26.4
58.1
up 2.2 times
TIMBER
153.0
209.5
115.9
55%
GENERAL,CARGO,including:
6,872.2
6,281.3
6,130.4
98%
Ferrous,metal,
3,248.9
2,660.8
2,843.8
107%
Non-ferrous,metal,
637.5
748.3
532.8
71%
Metal,scrap,
942.2
809.9
887.8
110%
Packaged
603.6
771.5
780.2
101%
Reefer
641.5
599.7
503.8
84%
including,fish
152.9
139.1
93.3
67%
Other
798.6
691.0
582.1
84%
CONTAINERS
13,040.2
13,919.1
13,411.7
96%
Total,teus
1,085,177
1,148,039
1,071,712
93%
including,refrigerated,containers:
155,582
150,207
143,113
95%
CARGO,CARRIED,by,FERRIES
1.1
21.2
0.6
3%
RO-RO
706.7
638.2
532.8
83%
LIQUID,BULK,CARGO,including:
4,444.5
4,568.9
5,749.7
126%
Oil,products,
4,444.5
4,568.9
5,749.7
