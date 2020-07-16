  The version for the print

    Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 1% in HI’2020

    Liquid bulk cargo handling demonstrates stable growth, handling of dry bulk is going down

    In January-June 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 29.86 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of oil products grew by 26% to 5.74 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 11% to 3.76 million tonnes, handling of general cargo – down 2% to 6.13 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – down 17% to 532,800 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 26% to 160,300 tonnes including 115,900 tonnes of timber (-45%).

    The port’s container throughput fell by 7% to 1,071,712 TEUs.

    In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.

    Port

    Type of cargo

    Throughput thou t,

    2018

    Throughput thou t, 2019

    Throughput thou t, 2020

    2020 vs 2019

    Port of Saint-Petersburg                    TOTAL:

    29,731.5

    30,087.3

    29,869.7

    99%

     

    DRY,BULK,CARGO,including:

    4,355.9

    4,231.3

    3,768.3

    89%

     

    Ore

    347.1

    367.0

    454.6

    124%

     

    Coal.,coke

    128.5

    137.5

    35.4

    26%

     

    Mineral,fertilizers,

    3,878.0

    3,714.5

    3,204.5

    86%

     

    Other

    2.4

    12.3

    73.8

    up

     

    DRY,LOOSE,CARGO,including:

    157.9

    218.0

    160.3

    74%

     

    Grain

    133.6

    191.6

    102.2

    53%

     

    Other

    24.3

    26.4

    58.1

    up 2.2 times

     

    TIMBER

    153.0

    209.5

    115.9

    55%

     

    GENERAL,CARGO,including:

    6,872.2

    6,281.3

    6,130.4

    98%

     

    Ferrous,metal,

    3,248.9

    2,660.8

    2,843.8

    107%

     

    Non-ferrous,metal,

    637.5

    748.3

    532.8

    71%

     

    Metal,scrap,

    942.2

    809.9

    887.8

    110%

     

    Packaged

    603.6

    771.5

    780.2

    101%

     

    Reefer

    641.5

    599.7

    503.8

    84%

     

    including,fish

    152.9

    139.1

    93.3

    67%

     

    Other

    798.6

    691.0

    582.1

    84%

     

    CONTAINERS

    13,040.2

    13,919.1

    13,411.7

    96%

     

    Total,teus

    1,085,177

    1,148,039

    1,071,712

    93%

     

    including,refrigerated,containers:

    155,582

    150,207

    143,113

    95%

     

    CARGO,CARRIED,by,FERRIES

    1.1

    21.2

    0.6

    3%

     

    RO-RO

    706.7

    638.2

    532.8

    83%

     

    LIQUID,BULK,CARGO,including:

    4,444.5

    4,568.9

    5,749.7

    126%

     

    Oil,products,

    4,444.5

    4,568.9

    5,749.7
