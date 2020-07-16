2020 July 16 11:18

Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 1% in HI’2020

Liquid bulk cargo handling demonstrates stable growth, handling of dry bulk is going down

In January-June 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 29.86 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of oil products grew by 26% to 5.74 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 11% to 3.76 million tonnes, handling of general cargo – down 2% to 6.13 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – down 17% to 532,800 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 26% to 160,300 tonnes including 115,900 tonnes of timber (-45%).

The port’s container throughput fell by 7% to 1,071,712 TEUs.



In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.