2020 July 16 10:55

Rosmorport's North-Western Basin Branch carries out dredging operations in Big Port Saint Petersburg

FSUE “Rosmorport” says its North-Western Basin Branch carries out planned dredging operations in the water area of the seaport of Big Saint Petersburg.

The works are carried out by the branch at the Saint Petersburg marine channel, on the roadstead of the Lesnoy fairway, the Passenger boot basin and on the approach channel toward the seaport of Passenger Port Saint Petersburg in order to maintain navigation depths at the level of -10.6 meters, -11.5 meters, -7.6 meters and -10.6 meters respectively that have been announced at the above-mentioned underwater hydraulics of the seaport.

At present, on monthly results since the beginning of dredging operations the total volume of extracted bottom soil has amounted to 15,300 cubic meters. Totally, it is planned to extract bottom soil in the amount of 42,500 cubic meters.

The North-Western Basin Branch Kronshlot dredger, which can process mud, sand and sand clay at the depth of up to 20 meters, carries out the dredging operations.

Upon completion of the dredging operations in the seaport of Big Port Saint Petersburg the Kronshlot dredger will leave for the seaport of Ust Luga to carry out works in September-December 2020. The dredger will be used on the Southern and Northern approach channels of the seaport and to carry out the operations on the approach channel (fairway dredging) to the Luga River estuary. It is planned that the dredging operations in the water area of the seaport of Ust Luga will amount to 90,000 cubic meters.

All dredging operations in the water area of the seaport of Big Port Saint Petersburg are carried out by the North-Western Basin Branch in strict compliance with approved documentation on the environmental feasibility to maintain project seabed levels in water areas, channels and fairways.