2020 July 16 10:09

GTT signs a new Global Technical Services Agreement with KNUTSEN OAS SHIPPING AS

GTT has signed in June a Global Technical Services Agreement (TSA) with the Norwegian ship-owner KNUTSEN OAS SHIPPING AS. This new agreement covers a fleet of 17 vessels by 2022 (12 currently in service and 5 under construction), all equipped with Mark III Flex or NO96 technologies, developed by GTT, the company said in its release.

GTT will support KNUTSEN OAS SHIPPING AS with the maintenance and operation of the vessels. This agreement includes GTT on-site technical assistance for inspection, maintenance, repairs, operations and engineering services. KNUTSEN OAS SHIPPING AS will also benefit from access to the HEARS® emergency hotline, which enables ship-owners and their crews to contact GTT’s experts 24/7 to respond to operational issues.