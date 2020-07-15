2020 July 15 17:29

Reconstruction completed in Tushinsky District of Moscow Canal’s HES

Port Kolomna ships will be the first to pass the newly reconstructed section

The first ships are about to pass the reconstructed shipway No 294 of Moscow Canal’s Tushinsky District, Konstantin Anisimov, Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot (Federal Marine and River Transport Agency), told IAA PortNews. The section is prepared for navigation.

In January 2019, vessels traffic was closed after the soil failure near the Tushino tunnel, between the locks No 7 and No 8.