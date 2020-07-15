2020 July 15 16:28

Reconstruction of POT’s “old” part to continue despite coronavirus crises

The project is to be completed by 2023 with investments estimated at RUB 7 billion of both internal and raised funds

Reconstruction of Petersburg Oil Terminal's “old” part will be resumed when construction of the 40,000-cbm tank is completed. According to POT, a new oil product handling facility will replace the obsolete equipment of soviet period.

POT reconstruction project was commenced in 2018 with the construction of the new 40,000-cbm tank intended for oil products which earlier were handled by the terminal’s “old” part going back to the soviet times. This part of the terminal built in 1960es is worn out an obsolete today. By 2023, it will be occupied by modern facilities complying with all current construction and environmental standards.

The nearly completed tank is a double-walled structure that minimizes environmental risks. The same technologies will be applied for construction of new facilities replacing the old ones.

“We have decided not to suspend reconstruction of the terminal’s “old” part despite the large-scale crisis of the global economy and the oil market in particular. The project implementation will be financed by our internal and raised resources. The project’s social aspect should be emphasized – it ensures the growth of tax payments and generation of new jobs” comments Chairman of POT BoD Mikhail Skigin.

The POT reconstruction project is being implemented in pursuance of the federal policy on redirection of Russian cargo to the domestic ports. In May, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the domestic transport network saw a decline in its throughput. “In this context, we need to come back to the question of prioritising cargo trans-shipment through Russian seaports”, he said.

Mikhail Skigin underlines that the reconstruction project does not mean any expansion of the terminal territory. POT currently occupies 37 hectares which is not to change with the reconstruction.

The project foresees installation of modern equipment for emission reduction and treatment. With new gas treatment and vapor recovery systems, emissions will be reduced several times. Soil rehabilitation is also to be conducted in the framework of the project.

“It should be noted that the project is focused on replacement of the obsolete equipment and handling of other oil products – heavy fuel oil will gradually be replaced with cleaner products”, emphasized Mikhail Skigin.

Petersburg Oil Terminal is one of Russia’s terminals for handling of oil products in the Baltic Region. It is an advanced transshipment facility and one of the largest stevedoring companies of Big Port St. Petersburg. POT offers a hi-tech acceptance of oil products delivered by railway, river and road transport as well as shipment of oil products by road transport, sea-going ships and bunkering vessels.

The terminal established in 1995 covers the area of 37 hectares and numbers 37 tanks for light and dark oil products. Its annual capacity is 10 million tonnes. In 2019, POT shipped over 7.9 million tonnes of oil products.