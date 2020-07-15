2020 July 15 16:05

“K”Line selected for FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K”Line) has been selected again as a constituent of the “FTSE4GoodIndex Series”, one of the leading global indices for ESG investing, for the 18th consecutive year since its initial inclusion in 2003, and “FTSE Blossom Japan Index” for four years in a row since the index was launched in 2017, the company said in its release.

FTSE4Good Index Series is an index developed by FTSE Russell, wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group,whose constituents are selected by measuring their performance in terms of management and information disclosure utilizing globally-recognized Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards (1,075companies selected world-wide, including 192Japanese companies).

FTSE Blossom Japan Index reflects the performance of Japanese companies that demonstrate strong ESG practices (180companies selected out of 507 constituents of FTSE Japan Index).This index has been adopted as a benchmark of ESG investing by Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF)in Japan.