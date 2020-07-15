2020 July 15 15:37

7th International LNG Congress releases its business program

The 7th International LNG Congress will be held on the 1st and 2nd of March in Madrid, Spain. LNG supply potential in Europe, usage of alternative fuels, vehicles mobility, marine transportation and storage, politics and financing in the market, as well as small- and large-scale LNG projects will be the main topics of the Congress.



The business program agenda consists of:

• Increasing LNG supplies to Europe;

• Developing Vehicles Mobility;

• LNG Bunkering Infrastructure today in light of IMO 2020 Sulphur Cap;

• Geopolitics, legislation and financing in the LNG market;

• Marine storage and transportation;

• LNG-to-Power and Bio-LNG;

• Digital Transformation of LNG Assets;

• Increasing efficiency in Small- and Large-Scale LNG Projects.



Shell, Total, CPC Corporation, Wood, TechnipFMC, Titan LNG, McDermott, Klaipedos Nafta have confirmed their participation. At the closed-door Congress, there will be no random people, only decision-makers of their companies, among those are senior vice presidents, project managers and directors, heads of technology departments, business developers, and commercial directors.



“For the LNG market, it is the time to look at the perspectives. The present situation requires more attention to the methods of keeping the industry afloat. The midstream companies should make the existing projects more cost-effective and energy-efficient, keep launching the new small-scale and large-scale projects, and continue developing emerging technologies. This will become the main industry focus in 2020 and 2021 years.” - says Natalya Kuznetsova, Project Director of the 7th International LNG Congress.



