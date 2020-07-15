2020 July 15 14:25

Wärtsilä’s experience with wind farm vessels leads to major order

The technology group Wärtsilä’s experience and integration capabilities for wind farm service vessels has resulted in a broad scope of the company’s solutions being selected for a large wind farm main installation vessel (MIV), the company said in its release. The ship is to be built at the CSBC shipyard in Taiwan for the joint-venture company CDWE (CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering) owned by CSBC and Belgium-based DEME Group. The order was placed in April.

The 216 metres long DP-3 MIV is the largest special vessel to be built at the CSBC yard for offshore wind farm applications. This high end vessel, the ‘Green Jade’, will play a major role in developing the offshore wind farm business in both new and established markets, including Taiwan. High efficiency and the flexibility to comply with the special needs of the vessel were key criteria in the selection of the Wärtsilä solutions. The full scope includes four Wärtsilä 46DF and two Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel engines, as well as Transverse and Steerable Thrusters, DP-3 solution, Navigation system, and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems for emissions abatement. The company will also provide site supervision services.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled to be delivered during 2021 and the ship is expected to begin operations in the Taiwan Straits in 2023. It will help boost Taiwan’s wind-power capacity, thereby aiding the government’s programme to achieve a 20 percent share of its energy from renewable sources by 2025.

Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.