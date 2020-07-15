  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 15 10:55

    All Tallink Grupp vessels are on the sea together in one day, for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus

    Today, 15 July 2020, is the first day since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic and the rapid closure of many European borders and the introduction of travel restrictions, when all Tallink Grupp’s vessels are once again all sailing on the Baltic sea together, the company says in its press release.

    The last time all Tallink Grupp vessels were on the sea together in one day was Saturday, 14 March 2020 – exactly four months ago.  During the peak of the crisis, only half of the company’s fleet continued operations to a limited extent and for several months mainly to transport cargo between the company’s home markets of Estonia, Finland, Sweden and Latvia.

    Today, all 14 vessels the company had operating on the Baltic sea before the crisis, including one new vessel the company purchased last month, are all sailing on various regular and temporary routes around the Baltic Sea region.
    Today, approximately 20 000 passengers are travelling on all departures on Tallink Grupp’s vessels on the Baltic Sea on the company’s vessels on routes, such as Tallinn-Helsinki, Stockholm-Riga (commuter traffic only), Stockholm-Visby, Tallinn-Turku, Turku – Aland, Turku-Stockholm, Helsinki-Riga.  Last year, on the same day, respectively, there were 41 403 passengers travelling on this date on Tallink Grupp’s vessels in the Baltic Sea region.

    Commenting on the occasion, Tallink Grupp’s CEO Paavo Nõgene said: „The last four months have been a challenge for everyone, but we said we will cruise again in the spring and today we can say that this day has come. True, we are not anywhere near returning to our normal operations yet, but at least all our ships are where they belong again – back on the sea and not suspended in ports. True - currently not all our vessels have daily departures, and we forsee that there will be also periods during this autumn season when certain ships are not operating. However, our activities are based on the developments of the epidemological situation in various countries and we are adapting accordingly.

    „I am pleased that we are able to offer our services and memorable experiences to our loyal customers again after this challenging time and we thank them all for their continued support and belief in us.

    „But I am even more pleased for everyone at Tallink Grupp on this day. Everyone has worked extremely hard, fast and flexibly over the last four months to keep the business going, to find solutions and help our customers. I am extremely proud of every single colleague here at Tallink Grupp and thankful to all of them and their families for so much commitment and dedication. We are cruising again.“

Другие новости по темам: Tallink  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 15

18:04 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge from Asia to North Europe
17:54 Damen contracted to deliver full option cutter suction dredger to Servimagnus in Argentina
17:53 Container handling capacity increases in the Humber
17:29 Reconstruction completed in Tushinsky District of Moscow Canal’s HES
17:06 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
16:28 Reconstruction of POT’s “old” part to continue despite coronavirus crises
16:05 “K”Line selected for FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index
15:50 Color Line’s infection prevention program verified by DNV GL
15:37 7th International LNG Congress releases its business program
15:11 RPAS drones continue monitoring ship emissions in Danish waters
14:25 Wärtsilä’s experience with wind farm vessels leads to major order
14:02 WinGD works with oil majors bringing greater transparency to cylinder oil decisions
13:44 11th Dredging & Land Reclamation Summit to be held live online in September
13:23 More States need to act on crew changes, says IMO Secretary-General
13:02 APM Terminals Gothenburg grows four times faster than the market
12:23 Keppel secures FPSO contracts worth about S$73 million from MODEC
12:01 Newly-built berthing area in the Elbe River is powered by nineteen solar panels
11:17 SMM offers a market overview
10:55 All Tallink Grupp vessels are on the sea together in one day, for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus
10:33 Albert Likholet appointed as CEO of Global Ports
10:10 Bunker prices started decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:48 Webinar dedicated to modern fishing ships slated for 22 July 2020
09:29 Baltic Dry Index as of July 14
09:12 Oil prices show upward dynamics
08:56 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 15, 2020

2020 July 14

18:11 Wärtsilä contracted to deliver a scope of integrated solutions for CDWE's MIV
17:57 More States need to act on crew changes, says IMO Secretary-General
17:33 Throughput of Russian seaports in 6M’2020 climbed by 0.1% (detalization)
17:11 Alewijnse completes electrical installation TSHD Anchorage
16:46 Vladimir Putin signs the package of federal laws on the system of privileges in the Arctic
16:21 Mark Sickles named Interim CEO & Executive Director of DCA
15:55 Reconstruction of hydraulic facility No 9 of Tushinsky District’s HES obtains state expert approval
15:32 Green Yard Group takes over Kleven Verft business
15:04 Engineering and geological survey began for construction of Port Dalny terminal in Khabarovsk Territory
14:39 LISCR hires former USCG LNG expert to boost its global team
14:20 Young Russian sturgeon released to Volga as compensatory measure for dredging on Volga Caspian Canal
13:57 Rosmorport releases young keta salmon as compensatory measure for dredging in Shakhtersk
13:36 Straatman BV built solar-powered mooring systems for Port of Hamburg
13:12 ABB to power the world’s largest diamond recovery vessel for De Beers
12:48 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:23 COMSAT bolsters Inmarsat network with increased C-band and L-band capabilities
11:55 IMO's informal discussions focus on cutting shipping’s carbon intensity
11:31 G3 Terminal Vancouver opens on Canada’s West Coast and transforms Canada’s grain supply chain
11:13 Further progress towards greener and safer ship recycling in Bangladesh reported at SENSREC meeting
10:50 Polish Ministry of Climate signs letter of intent on cooperation in the development of offshore wind energy
10:32 USCG investigates uninspected passenger vessel allision
10:07 Gdynia to be the installation port of Polish wind farms on the Baltic Sea
09:42 More information needed on the impacts of emissions trading in maritime transport
09:26 Oil prices decrease amid demand concerns
09:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 14
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of July 13

2020 July 13

18:24 Canada joins Global Ocean Alliance
18:00 Interim report and independent audit of KS1437 Multipass Port project approved by related authority
16:59 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 6.8 million tonnes of cargo in 6M’2020
15:32 Oboronlogistics ensures Northern delivery
15:04 Ørsted and Van Oord have successfully installed all array cables of the Borssele I & II offshore wind farm
14:21 Dublin Port throughput declines by 10.9% in the six months to June
13:53 FSUE Rosmorport’s revenue in HI’2020 grew by 6% YoY
13:30 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO grew to RUB 10,425 in RF spot market
13:04 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean