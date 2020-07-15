2020 July 15 10:55

All Tallink Grupp vessels are on the sea together in one day, for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus

Today, 15 July 2020, is the first day since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic and the rapid closure of many European borders and the introduction of travel restrictions, when all Tallink Grupp’s vessels are once again all sailing on the Baltic sea together, the company says in its press release.

The last time all Tallink Grupp vessels were on the sea together in one day was Saturday, 14 March 2020 – exactly four months ago. During the peak of the crisis, only half of the company’s fleet continued operations to a limited extent and for several months mainly to transport cargo between the company’s home markets of Estonia, Finland, Sweden and Latvia.

Today, all 14 vessels the company had operating on the Baltic sea before the crisis, including one new vessel the company purchased last month, are all sailing on various regular and temporary routes around the Baltic Sea region.

Today, approximately 20 000 passengers are travelling on all departures on Tallink Grupp’s vessels on the Baltic Sea on the company’s vessels on routes, such as Tallinn-Helsinki, Stockholm-Riga (commuter traffic only), Stockholm-Visby, Tallinn-Turku, Turku – Aland, Turku-Stockholm, Helsinki-Riga. Last year, on the same day, respectively, there were 41 403 passengers travelling on this date on Tallink Grupp’s vessels in the Baltic Sea region.

Commenting on the occasion, Tallink Grupp’s CEO Paavo Nõgene said: „The last four months have been a challenge for everyone, but we said we will cruise again in the spring and today we can say that this day has come. True, we are not anywhere near returning to our normal operations yet, but at least all our ships are where they belong again – back on the sea and not suspended in ports. True - currently not all our vessels have daily departures, and we forsee that there will be also periods during this autumn season when certain ships are not operating. However, our activities are based on the developments of the epidemological situation in various countries and we are adapting accordingly.

„I am pleased that we are able to offer our services and memorable experiences to our loyal customers again after this challenging time and we thank them all for their continued support and belief in us.

„But I am even more pleased for everyone at Tallink Grupp on this day. Everyone has worked extremely hard, fast and flexibly over the last four months to keep the business going, to find solutions and help our customers. I am extremely proud of every single colleague here at Tallink Grupp and thankful to all of them and their families for so much commitment and dedication. We are cruising again.“