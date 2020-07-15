2020 July 15 10:33

Albert Likholet appointed as CEO of Global Ports

Global Ports Investments PLC today announces that the Board has appointed Albert Likholet, currently Managing Director of Petrolesport and First Container Terminal, as CEO of the Global Ports, effective 16th July 2020. Albert Likholet will also continue in his role as the Managing Director of Petrolesport and First Container Terminal.



This decision follows the announcement on 25 June 2020, that Vladimir Bychkov will depart from the Group effective 15th July 2020.



Mr. Likholet was appointed as Managing Director of Petrolesport in August 2018 and First Container Terminal in May 2019. He previously held the position of CEO at Novoroslesexport (“NLE”), the NCSP Group container terminal located on the north-east coast of the Black Sea, for seven years, having been promoted from his role as the Container Terminal Manager.



Mr. Likholet commenced his career in the ports industry in 2002 working as a grain inspector for the Control Union at Novorossiysk, Temryuk and Port Kavkaz marine terminals. He joined NLE in 2003 as a berths and yards development coordinator before making his way up to hold a number of management positions. During his term NLE was converted into a modern container terminal through several stages of investments, while retaining historic bulk and general cargoes.



He has a degree in Management & Economics from the Novorossiysk State Maritime Academy.