-
2020 July 15 10:10
Bunker prices started decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
Global oil prices are falling amid concerns over coronavirus and OPEC+ restrictions
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $240 pmt (-).
Average price of MGO - $360 pmt (-$5).
Average price of ULSFO - $340 pmt (-$3).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $300 pmt (-$2).
Bunker prices are flat at the Port of Rotterdam:
- IFO-380 НS - $246
- MGO - $357
- ULSFO 0,1% - $355
- VLSFO 0,5% - $304
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
