  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 15 10:10

    Bunker prices started decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

    Global oil prices are falling amid concerns over coronavirus and OPEC+ restrictions

    According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

    Average price of IFO-380 HS - $240 pmt (-).

    Average price of MGO - $360 pmt (-$5).

    Average price of ULSFO - $340 pmt (-$3).

    Average VLSFO 0,5%  -  $300 pmt (-$2).

    Bunker prices are flat at the Port of Rotterdam:

    - IFO-380 НS - $246
    -  MGO - $357
    - ULSFO 0,1% - $355
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $304

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

    Subscribe for IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review snitko@portnews.ruUpon request it will be provided in English.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 15

18:04 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge from Asia to North Europe
17:54 Damen contracted to deliver full option cutter suction dredger to Servimagnus in Argentina
17:53 Container handling capacity increases in the Humber
17:29 Reconstruction completed in Tushinsky District of Moscow Canal’s HES
17:06 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
16:28 Reconstruction of POT’s “old” part to continue despite coronavirus crises
16:05 “K”Line selected for FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index
15:50 Color Line’s infection prevention program verified by DNV GL
15:37 7th International LNG Congress releases its business program
15:11 RPAS drones continue monitoring ship emissions in Danish waters
14:25 Wärtsilä’s experience with wind farm vessels leads to major order
14:02 WinGD works with oil majors bringing greater transparency to cylinder oil decisions
13:44 11th Dredging & Land Reclamation Summit to be held live online in September
13:23 More States need to act on crew changes, says IMO Secretary-General
13:02 APM Terminals Gothenburg grows four times faster than the market
12:23 Keppel secures FPSO contracts worth about S$73 million from MODEC
12:01 Newly-built berthing area in the Elbe River is powered by nineteen solar panels
11:17 SMM offers a market overview
10:55 All Tallink Grupp vessels are on the sea together in one day, for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus
10:33 Albert Likholet appointed as CEO of Global Ports
10:10 Bunker prices started decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:48 Webinar dedicated to modern fishing ships slated for 22 July 2020
09:29 Baltic Dry Index as of July 14
09:12 Oil prices show upward dynamics
08:56 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 15, 2020

2020 July 14

18:11 Wärtsilä contracted to deliver a scope of integrated solutions for CDWE's MIV
17:57 More States need to act on crew changes, says IMO Secretary-General
17:33 Throughput of Russian seaports in 6M’2020 climbed by 0.1% (detalization)
17:11 Alewijnse completes electrical installation TSHD Anchorage
16:46 Vladimir Putin signs the package of federal laws on the system of privileges in the Arctic
16:21 Mark Sickles named Interim CEO & Executive Director of DCA
15:55 Reconstruction of hydraulic facility No 9 of Tushinsky District’s HES obtains state expert approval
15:32 Green Yard Group takes over Kleven Verft business
15:04 Engineering and geological survey began for construction of Port Dalny terminal in Khabarovsk Territory
14:39 LISCR hires former USCG LNG expert to boost its global team
14:20 Young Russian sturgeon released to Volga as compensatory measure for dredging on Volga Caspian Canal
13:57 Rosmorport releases young keta salmon as compensatory measure for dredging in Shakhtersk
13:36 Straatman BV built solar-powered mooring systems for Port of Hamburg
13:12 ABB to power the world’s largest diamond recovery vessel for De Beers
12:48 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:23 COMSAT bolsters Inmarsat network with increased C-band and L-band capabilities
11:55 IMO's informal discussions focus on cutting shipping’s carbon intensity
11:31 G3 Terminal Vancouver opens on Canada’s West Coast and transforms Canada’s grain supply chain
11:13 Further progress towards greener and safer ship recycling in Bangladesh reported at SENSREC meeting
10:50 Polish Ministry of Climate signs letter of intent on cooperation in the development of offshore wind energy
10:32 USCG investigates uninspected passenger vessel allision
10:07 Gdynia to be the installation port of Polish wind farms on the Baltic Sea
09:42 More information needed on the impacts of emissions trading in maritime transport
09:26 Oil prices decrease amid demand concerns
09:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 14
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of July 13

2020 July 13

18:24 Canada joins Global Ocean Alliance
18:00 Interim report and independent audit of KS1437 Multipass Port project approved by related authority
16:59 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 6.8 million tonnes of cargo in 6M’2020
15:32 Oboronlogistics ensures Northern delivery
15:04 Ørsted and Van Oord have successfully installed all array cables of the Borssele I & II offshore wind farm
14:21 Dublin Port throughput declines by 10.9% in the six months to June
13:53 FSUE Rosmorport’s revenue in HI’2020 grew by 6% YoY
13:30 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO grew to RUB 10,425 in RF spot market
13:04 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean