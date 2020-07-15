2020 July 15 10:10

Bunker prices started decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices are falling amid concerns over coronavirus and OPEC+ restrictions

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $240 pmt (-).

Average price of MGO - $360 pmt (-$5).

Average price of ULSFO - $340 pmt (-$3).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $300 pmt (-$2).

Bunker prices are flat at the Port of Rotterdam:

- IFO-380 НS - $246

- MGO - $357

- ULSFO 0,1% - $355

- VLSFO 0,5% - $304

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.