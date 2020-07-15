2020 July 15 09:48

Webinar dedicated to modern fishing ships slated for 22 July 2020

New webinar in a series of events organized by IAA PortNews has been slated for 22 July 2020, 12:00 (Moscow time). It will be focused on the fishing fleet.



Marine Engineering Bureau and NEVA exhibition are partners of the event.



The discussion will be held in the format of a roundtable meeting with the basic report to be delivered by Professor Gennady Yegorov, D.Sc. in Engineering, General Director of Marine Engineering Bureau.

Invited to participate are heads of related shipyards and ad hoc organizations.



Freezing trawlers of new generation are under construction in Russia in the framework of the “Keel quotas” programme. They are very different from ships built in soviet times as they feature higher performance, modern fish trawling and processing equipment, higher level of automation.



For many years when domestic shipyards were not building fishing ships approaches were changing to designing and equipment. Performance was rising while the size of ships was decreasing.



Besides, international requirements should be taken into consideration.



Participation terms are available in Russian




