2020 July 14 17:33

Throughput of Russian seaports in 6M’2020 climbed by 0.1% (detalization)

Exports grew with imports, transit and short-sea traffic having decreased

In January-June 2020, seaports of Russia handled 410.4 million tonnes, up 0.1%, year-on-year, says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

Handling of dry cargo totaled 185.7 million tonnes (+2.8%) including 86.0 million tonnes of coal (-1.7%), 28.5 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+1.9%), 17.5 million tonnes of grain (+30.5%), 9.4 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+6.1%) and 6.1 million tonnes of ore (up 1.6 times).



Handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 224.7 million tonnes (-2.1%) including 128.8 million tonnes of crude oil (-6.8%), 75.8 million tonnes of oil products (+5.0%), 16.7 million tonnes of liquefied gas (+1.6%) and 2.6 million tonnes of liquid food (+31.3%).



Exports totaled 324.1 million tonnes (+0.8%), imports - 17.9 million tonnes (-4.1%), transit - 32.2 million tonnes (-0.6%), short-sea traffic – 36.2 million tonnes (-3.5%).



Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 46.8 million tonnes (-9.3%) including 13.1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-12.2%) and 33.7 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-8.1 %). The ports of Murmansk handled 27.4 million tonnes (-11.3%), Sabetta - 14.1 million tonnes (+1.9%), Varandei – 2.8 million tonnes (-23.1%), Arkhangelsk -1.4 million tonnes (+12.2%).



Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 127.9 million tonnes (-1.7%) including 54.1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-2.4%) and 73.9 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-1.1%). The ports of Ust-Luga handled 53.8 million tonnes (-1.0%), Primorsk - 29.5 million tonnes (-1.1%), Big Port St. Petersburg - 29.9 million tonnes (-0.7%), Kaliningrad - 5.4 million tonnes (-6.9%).



Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 122.8 million tonnes (+2.9%) including 48.0 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+14.7%) and 74.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-3.5%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 73.5 million tonnes (-1.9%), Tuapse - 13.5 million tonnes (+19.5%), Taman - 10.0 million tonnes (+33.8%), Kavkaz - 8.9 million tonnes (+6.6%), Rostov-on-Don - 7.6 million tonnes (+7.0%).



Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 4.2 million tonnes (+17.8%) including 1.8 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+34.6%) and 2.4 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+7.8%). The port of Makhachkala handled 2.6 million tonnes (+20.4%), Astrakhan - 1.2 million tonnes (+14.0%).



Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 108.7 million tonnes (+3.0%) including 68.7 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+2.4%) and 40.0 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+3.9%). Vostochny Port handled 39.0 million tonnes (+6.0%), Vanino - 16.2 million tonnes (-0.1%), Nakhodka - 13.5 million tonnes (+3.0%), Vladivostok - 11.3 million tonnes (-1.2%), Prigorodnoye - 8.4 million tonnes (+5.5%), De-Kastri - 6.8 million tonnes (-1.9%).