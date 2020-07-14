  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 14 17:11

    Alewijnse completes electrical installation TSHD Anchorage

    Alewijnse has completed the comprehensive electrical installation for the delayed new build trailing hopper suction dredger (TSHD) Anchorage. Once it is operational, the 106-metre vessel will be one of just a few diesel-electric TSHDs that specialize in sand and gravel extraction at sea and the dry landing of the cargo.

    The vessel, ordered by De Hoop Terneuzen B.V, is one of two advanced dredger projects that were taken over by Thecla Bodewes Shipyards following the insolvency last year of Barkmeijer Stroobos BV. Alewijnse was appointed by the new shipyard management in the summer of 2019 to take responsibility for the completion of the works. This involved the design, building, installation and commissioning of the switchboards, consoles and the dedicated alarm, monitoring and control systems. It also included the design, engineering, supply and commissioning of the dredging automation system, including visualization, monitoring and process control.

    Ground-breaking dredging system
    For the control and monitoring of the dredging process, Barkmeijer has collaborated with Alewijnse to develop an intelligent and integrated bus-driven system. In addition to delivering high dredging performance, its capabilities mean that a crew of just 7 or 8 is all that is required to manage, load and unload the vessel. This ground-breaking system is now being made available to other clients via Alewijnse. Elsewhere on board, the diesel-electric power plants significantly reduce energy consumption and emissions.

    Following the launch of the Anchorage earlier in the year, Alewijnse personnel completed the testing and commissioning of the automation systems for the dredging equipment, loading gutter and sieve in the last few weeks.

    Thecla Bodewes Group and Alewijnse Marine have worked together successfully for many years with recently completed projects including the German Waddenferry Adler Rüm Hart. Alewijnse was contracted again for this latest project based on its extensive knowledge and experience in the dredging sector combined with its strong relationship with Thecla Bodewes.

    “We are very happy that Thecla Bodewes Shipyards gave us the opportunity to complete this dredger,” says Martin Terpstra, Operational Manager at Alewijnse Marine. “The biggest challenge was to restart the project after the bankruptcy of Barkmeijer Stroobos. We had to begin over again with an unfinished engineering package and incomplete information, and also work both with the new team at the yard and a new owner. Despite this situation, the project is now complete thanks to excellent all-round cooperation and the total commitment of all the parties involved.”

    “I had selected Alewijnse during my time at Barkmeijer Stroobos, so both Alewijnse and I made the transfer to Thecla Bodewes Shipyards with the vessel,” says Jos de Groot, Manager R&D at Thecla Bodewes Shipyards; “I have worked with Alewijnse on many complex projects over the last 22 years but the performance in this particular complex situation after a bankruptcy deserves great appreciation!  I hope to continue the cooperation with new challenges in the future.”

  Subscription

