Reconstruction of hydraulic facility No 9 of Tushinsky District’s HES obtains state expert approval

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) approved Moscow Canal’s design documentation and findings of the engineering survey on reconstruction of hydraulic facility No 9 of Tushinsky District’s hydraulic engineering structures, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).



The reconstruction is included into the federal project “Inland Water Ways” of the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure till 2024.



According to the statement, “special attention will be paid to the development of systems for monitoring and operation of engineering systems”.