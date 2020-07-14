2020 July 14 15:32

Green Yard Group takes over Kleven Verft business

Green Yard Group will take over further operations at Kleven Verft in line with to an agreement with the bankruptcy estate and the banks involved. The core competence is preserved and Green Yard Kleven will also in the future be one of Norway's most renowned shipyards.



Green Yard Group has plans to continue the shipyard business, but at the same time to expand the business to new business areas that can provide a stable supply of work in addition to shipbuilding and maintenance. Green Yard is Norway's leading player in ship recycling, but wants to continue building ships at Kleven in addition to its other business areas. This will make Green Yard Group one of the most complete shipyards group in Norway.



Green Yard Kleven wants to tap Kjetil Bollestad as CEO. A general meeting with the employees will be convened today.