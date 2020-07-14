2020 July 14 15:04

Engineering and geological survey began for construction of Port Dalny terminal in Khabarovsk Territory

The project foresees two phases of construction



Engineering and geological survey has begun at the approaches to the water area of Vanino port (Obmannyaya Bay) under the project on construction of Marine Terminal “Port Dalny”, the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) posts on its official Instagram profile.



The project implementation is divided into two phases The first phase foresees the construction of coal handling terminal of up to 2 million tonnes per year able to accommodate vessels of up to 40,000 tonnes in deadweight. The second one – construction of the second pier for vessels of up to 100,000 DWT.



The survey works involve a small non-self-propelled pontoon with drilling equipment and a small support vessel Gek. In case of unfavorable weather the vessels are placed in the Severnaya Bay of Sovetskaya Gavan.



The survey is to be completed by the end of August 2020.