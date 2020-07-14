2020 July 14 14:20

Young Russian sturgeon released to Volga as compensatory measure for dredging on Volga Caspian Canal

During the period of July 2-8, 2020 within compensatory measures taken to prevent damage caused to water bioresources during repair dredging operations on the Volga Caspian Marine Shipping Canal in 2017-2018 and the use of water intake works, the FSUE “Rosmorport” Astrakhan Branch has released young Russian sturgeon, Rosmorport says in its press release.

Over 265,000 samples of young sturgeon with the weight of three grams have been produced by a specialized fish farm by order of the branch and released to the Volga River in the presence of representatives of governmental supervisory authorities.

The Astrakhan Branch spent over 3.8 million Rubles to produce and release young sturgeon.

This is the first release of young sturgeon by the branch this year. In the autumn within the program of compensatory measures the branch is planning to make one more release of young goldfish with the amount of over 2.4 million samples.