2020 July 14 13:57

Rosmorport releases young keta salmon as compensatory measure for dredging in Shakhtersk

Within the compensatory measures taken to prevent damage caused to water bioresources and their habitat during dredging operations in the seaport of Shakhtersk in 2019 the FSUE “Rosmorport” Sakhalin Branch has released young keta salmon in the presence of governmental supervisors, Rosmorport says in its press release.

Young keta salmon with the average weight of one gram and in number of 197,000 samples has been produced at a specialized fish-breeding farm by order of the branch and released to the Krasnoyarka River, Sakhalin Island.

The Sakhalin Branch spent over 709,000 Rubles to produce and release young keta salmon.

This year in compliance with a program of compensatory measures this will be the only release of young keta salmon by the Sakhalin Branch.