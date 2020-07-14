  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 14 12:48

    Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

    Global oil prices are going down in expectation of OPEC+ decision on oil production in August

    According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $230 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $422 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $340.

    The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

    Bunker prices at the port of Singapore:

    - IFO-380 НS - $268
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $335
    - MGO - $382

    From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.

    Subscribe for IAA PortNews bunker prices review snitko@portnews.ru Upon request it will be provided in English.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 14

18:11 Wärtsilä contracted to deliver a scope of integrated solutions for CDWE's MIV
17:57 More States need to act on crew changes, says IMO Secretary-General
17:33 Throughput of Russian seaports in 6M’2020 climbed by 0.1% (detalization)
17:11 Alewijnse completes electrical installation TSHD Anchorage
16:46 Vladimir Putin signs the package of federal laws on the system of privileges in the Arctic
16:21 Mark Sickles named Interim CEO & Executive Director of DCA
15:55 Reconstruction of hydraulic facility No 9 of Tushinsky District’s HES obtains state expert approval
15:32 Green Yard Group takes over Kleven Verft business
15:04 Engineering and geological survey began for construction of Port Dalny terminal in Khabarovsk Territory
14:39 LISCR hires former USCG LNG expert to boost its global team
14:20 Young Russian sturgeon released to Volga as compensatory measure for dredging on Volga Caspian Canal
13:57 Rosmorport releases young keta salmon as compensatory measure for dredging in Shakhtersk
13:36 Straatman BV built solar-powered mooring systems for Port of Hamburg
13:12 ABB to power the world’s largest diamond recovery vessel for De Beers
12:48 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:23 COMSAT bolsters Inmarsat network with increased C-band and L-band capabilities
11:55 IMO's informal discussions focus on cutting shipping’s carbon intensity
11:31 G3 Terminal Vancouver opens on Canada’s West Coast and transforms Canada’s grain supply chain
11:13 Further progress towards greener and safer ship recycling in Bangladesh reported at SENSREC meeting
10:50 Polish Ministry of Climate signs letter of intent on cooperation in the development of offshore wind energy
10:32 USCG investigates uninspected passenger vessel allision
10:07 Gdynia to be the installation port of Polish wind farms on the Baltic Sea
09:42 More information needed on the impacts of emissions trading in maritime transport
09:26 Oil prices decrease amid demand concerns
09:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 14
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of July 13

2020 July 13

18:24 Canada joins Global Ocean Alliance
18:00 Interim report and independent audit of KS1437 Multipass Port project approved by related authority
16:59 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 6.8 million tonnes of cargo in 6M’2020
15:32 Oboronlogistics ensures Northern delivery
15:04 Ørsted and Van Oord have successfully installed all array cables of the Borssele I & II offshore wind farm
14:21 Dublin Port throughput declines by 10.9% in the six months to June
13:53 FSUE Rosmorport’s revenue in HI’2020 grew by 6% YoY
13:30 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO grew to RUB 10,425 in RF spot market
13:04 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
12:41 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
12:19 Tallinks’s vessel Romantika to offer two direct sailings from Riga to Helsinki this July and August
12:18 ISO releases environmental report assurance standard
11:55 NOVATEK reports preliminary operating data for the second quarter and first half 2020
11:32 KN increases the volume of biofuel handling
11:02 XELLZ acquires additional 100.000sqm to develop a Free Zone at Rosslare Europort
10:14 Gibdock completes an extensive two-vessel drydocking and maintenance project for returning customer Shearwater GeoServices
10:13 Port of Helsinki throughput in 6M’2019 fell by 9.2% to 6.6 million tonnes
09:58 The Fjords takes delivery of second all-electric passenger ship
09:49 Oil prices continue going down
09:32 RF Government to allocate RUB 320 million as support of shipping companies
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of July 10
09:05 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 13

2020 July 12

16:21 Carnival Corp announces change in leadership team
15:38 UMS Skeldar gets contract to supply mine countermeasures drones system
15:23 Samson introduces the latest in mooring line innovation
14:19 Coast Guard halts 2 illegal charters near Star Island
13:41 Carnival Corporation's AIDA Cruises to restart sailing vacations in August
13:18 New OCIMF Committee structure
12:51 American P&I Club and ABS Consulting join forces to drive cyber awareness for maritime insurance
11:49 Royal Caribbean Group acquires remaining interest in Silversea

2020 July 11

15:28 Cox Powertrain celebrates as first 300hp diesel outboards roll off the production line ready for delivery
14:51 WCI names Tracy R. Zea as President & CEO
13:45 NOS expands its fleet with two additional M-Class vessels
11:37 Huisman to deliver 250mt Knuckle Boom Crane and 500mt Towing Winch for Nanhai Rescue Bureau