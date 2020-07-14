2020 July 14 12:48

Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

Global oil prices are going down in expectation of OPEC+ decision on oil production in August

According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $230 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $422 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $340.

The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

Bunker prices at the port of Singapore:

- IFO-380 НS - $268

- VLSFO 0,5% - $335

- MGO - $382

From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.