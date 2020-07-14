2020 July 14 11:13

Further progress towards greener and safer ship recycling in Bangladesh reported at SENSREC meeting

IMO says good progress towards greener and safer ship recycling in Bangladesh has been reported during the annual meeting for the IMO-Norway-Bangladesh project on "Safe and Environmentally Sound Ship Recycling in Bangladesh – Phase II" (SENSREC), held virtually (8 July). IMO and the Governments of Norway and Bangladesh took stock of the Project and discussed further cooperation.

The meeting was informed that major steps forward have been made in training for ship recycling workers, train-the-trainer workshops, awareness-raising and the preparation for a Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility (TSDF) for hazardous wastes. The Government of Bangladesh, through the Ministry of Industries, has already started the implementation of the TSDF Feasibility Study, using own funds, demonstrating the country's commitment to establish the TSDF in the near future. This is a crucial requirement for the country to accede to IMO's ship recycling convention, the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, 2009.

The meeting also discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic situation on the project and risk mitigation measures. Her Excellency Ms Sidsel Bleken, Ambassador of Norway to Bangladesh, opened the meeting and highlighted the significant progress made and continuous support for the project, expressing the hope that Bangladesh would be ready to accede to the Hong Kong Convention in 2023, as stated in the country's Ship Recycling Act.