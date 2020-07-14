-
2020 July 14 10:32
USCG investigates uninspected passenger vessel allision
The Coast Guard is investigating an uninspected passenger vessel allision with a Coast Guard day beacon in the Intracoastal Waterway July 12, 2020, near Corpus Christi, Texas, with five passengers aboard resulting in multiple injuries Sunday.
Charter vessel requirements:
- Any person operating a vessel with passengers for hire is required to have a current U.S. Coast Guard Credential and Texas License Guide. The operators are required to have the credentials onboard with them so they are able to provide it when asked.
- The crew should be enrolled in a drug-testing program.
- If the vessel experiences a marine accident, such as a fire, flooding, grounding, loss of propulsion, collision with another vessel, allision with a fixed object, pollution discharge, or an injury or death while you are aboard, the vessel owner/operator is required to report it to the Coast Guard.
- Navigation lights should be displayed in accordance with the Rules of the Road, Navigation Rule 23.