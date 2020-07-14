  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 14 09:21

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 14

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    Oil prices slipped about 1% on Monday after global coronavirus cases rose by a record daily amount, fanning fears of renewed government lockdowns, and on growing U.S. and European tension with China.

    Prices moved lower in post-settlement trade as California’s governor on Monday clamped new restrictions on businesses as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations soared.

    “The California news puts the demand recovery question back on the table,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. Equities and other asset classes also moved lower after the California shutdown was announced.

    The World Health Organization reported more than 230,000 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, a one-day record. Much of the growth is in the Western Hemisphere, particularly the United States and Latin America.

    In the United States, infections surged over the weekend as Florida reported an increase of more than 15,000 new cases in 24 hours, a record for any state. Numerous states have rolled back the loosening of restrictions on business operations and now require mask-wearing to slow the spread of the virus, which has killed nearly 140,000 people in the United States.

    Brent LCOc1 futures fell 52 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $42.72 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 lost 45 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $40.10.

    The market also remained on edge due to growing U.S. and European disputes with China. The European Union said it is preparing counter-measures on China in response to Beijing’s new security law on Hong Kong.

    China announced sanctions against the United States on Monday after Washington penalized senior Chinese officials over the treatment of Uighur Muslims.

    An Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries monitoring committee will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday and is expected to recommend levels for future supply cuts.

    OPEC and allies, including Russia, are expected to ease production cuts to 7.7 million barrels per day, down from a record cut of 9.7 million bpd for May through June, as global oil demand has recovered.

    OPEC+ will hold a committee meeting this week to assess the status of the oil market and decide on its next steps. For now, the group appears ready to begin unwinding the extraordinary production cuts, which could test the recent price rally. The historic cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day (mb/d) that OPEC+ implemented after the pandemic-related crash was always intended to be temporary. Initially, the cuts were set to expire at the end of June and begin tapering at the start of July; the group agreed to extend that first phase by a month.

    As of now, the cuts are slated to expire at the end of July, reducing the cuts from 9.7 mb/d to 7.7 mb/d. Various press reports have suggested that the group is ready to let those cuts taper as scheduled, rather than push for another extension.
     
    Russia intends to rachet up production in August, and OPEC+ delegates are “leaning towards” relaxing the cuts, according to a report from Bloomberg. The Wall Street Journal reported a similar angle, adding that OPEC+ producers are reluctant to continue to shoulder the burden of propping up prices while non-OPEC producers around the world bring their own production back online. “If OPEC clings to restraining production to keep up prices, I think it’s suicidal,” a source familiar with Saudi strategy told the WSJ. “There’s going to be a scramble for market share, and the trick is how the low-cost producers assert themselves without crashing the oil price.”

    Keeping 9.7 mb/d off of the market helped engineer a price rally to $40 per barrel and create an atmosphere of stability. The big question now is how the market will react to an easing of those cuts. “It has been all but a bumpy ride for oil during the last months and the OPEC+ deal on supply has been a pillar for the market,” Louise Dickson, oil market analyst at Rystad Energy, said in a statement. “The upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week is now expected, as planned, to make this pillar a bit weaker.”

    Oil Future close 13th July, 2020

    Brent crude:

    $ 42.72 (-0.52)/brl

    FM delivery Sep

    Light crude (WTI):

    $ 40.10 (-0.45)/brl

    FM delivery Aug

    Gasoil ARA;

    $ 368.50 (-1.25)/mton

    FM delivery Aug

    NY Harbor Ulsd:

    $ 376.67 (-5.45)/mton

    FM delivery Aug

     

     

     

     

    The Oil Market is trading down at GMT 05.31: Brent $ – 0.69, WTI $ –0.78
    Expect Fuel Oil prices to decrease by 2 – 4 usd/mton today. MGO slightly down 1 – 2 usd/mton and NY Harbor Ulsd  down 5 – 6 usd/mton.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 14

11:13 Further progress towards greener and safer ship recycling in Bangladesh reported at SENSREC meeting
10:50 Polish Ministry of Climate signs letter of intent on cooperation in the development of offshore wind energy
10:32 USCG investigates uninspected passenger vessel allision
10:07 Gdynia to be the installation port of Polish wind farms on the Baltic Sea
09:42 More information needed on the impacts of emissions trading in maritime transport
09:26 Oil prices decrease amid demand concerns
09:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 14
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of July 13

2020 July 13

18:24 Canada joins Global Ocean Alliance
18:00 Interim report and independent audit of KS1437 Multipass Port project approved by related authority
16:59 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 6.8 million tonnes of cargo in 6M’2020
15:32 Oboronlogistics ensures Northern delivery
15:04 Ørsted and Van Oord have successfully installed all array cables of the Borssele I & II offshore wind farm
14:21 Dublin Port throughput declines by 10.9% in the six months to June
13:53 FSUE Rosmorport’s revenue in HI’2020 grew by 6% YoY
13:30 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO grew to RUB 10,425 in RF spot market
13:04 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
12:41 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
12:19 Tallinks’s vessel Romantika to offer two direct sailings from Riga to Helsinki this July and August
12:18 ISO releases environmental report assurance standard
11:55 NOVATEK reports preliminary operating data for the second quarter and first half 2020
11:32 KN increases the volume of biofuel handling
11:02 XELLZ acquires additional 100.000sqm to develop a Free Zone at Rosslare Europort
10:14 Gibdock completes an extensive two-vessel drydocking and maintenance project for returning customer Shearwater GeoServices
10:13 Port of Helsinki throughput in 6M’2019 fell by 9.2% to 6.6 million tonnes
09:58 The Fjords takes delivery of second all-electric passenger ship
09:49 Oil prices continue going down
09:32 RF Government to allocate RUB 320 million as support of shipping companies
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of July 10
09:05 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 13

2020 July 12

16:21 Carnival Corp announces change in leadership team
15:38 UMS Skeldar gets contract to supply mine countermeasures drones system
15:23 Samson introduces the latest in mooring line innovation
14:19 Coast Guard halts 2 illegal charters near Star Island
13:41 Carnival Corporation's AIDA Cruises to restart sailing vacations in August
13:18 New OCIMF Committee structure
12:51 American P&I Club and ABS Consulting join forces to drive cyber awareness for maritime insurance
11:49 Royal Caribbean Group acquires remaining interest in Silversea

2020 July 11

15:28 Cox Powertrain celebrates as first 300hp diesel outboards roll off the production line ready for delivery
14:51 WCI names Tracy R. Zea as President & CEO
13:45 NOS expands its fleet with two additional M-Class vessels
11:37 Huisman to deliver 250mt Knuckle Boom Crane and 500mt Towing Winch for Nanhai Rescue Bureau
10:52 Wabtec wins federal order for advanced marine engines on new multi-use ships

2020 July 10

19:08 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
18:30 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
18:04 HHLA implements machine learning for the first time to increase productivity
18:01 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 6M’2020 fell by 14.2% YoY
17:38 Information on the seaport of Murmansk changed in the Register of Russian Seaports
17:13 Thun Tankers takes delivery of the fifth L-class at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard
16:52 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports up 3.3%
16:33 Valenciaport reaffirms its leadership as the first Spanish port at UNCTAD index
16:03 Port of Marseille to maintain €57 million in investments to stimulate the recovery
15:43 DNV GL launch support for new Dynamic Positioning system failure guideline enabling quicker and cost effective implementation
15:30 Volga Shipping Company delivered project cargo to the Caspian Sea
15:13 COVID-19 causes problems for implementing EU legislation - BIMCO
14:48 Throughput of Russian seaports in HI’2020 grew by 0.1% Y-o-Y
14:23 Wärtsilä simulator complex delivered to enhance operations at the Training and Education Office of the Indonesian National Police
14:03 Port of Oakland imports up 1.9 percent in June 2020
13:44 Onezhsky Shipyard delivers hybrid workboats Anatoly Klimov and Victor Vorotylo (video)
13:22 Governments of 12 countries pledge action for seafarers at crucial crew change summit