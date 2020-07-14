  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 14 09:26

    Oil prices decrease amid demand concerns

    Oil prices fell by over 2%

    On 14 July 2020 (07:53, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 2.13% to $41.81 per barrel, Light (WTI) for August delivery dropped by 2.39% to $39.14 per barrel. 

    On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

    On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.

2020 July 14

2020 July 13

2020 July 12

2020 July 11

2020 July 10

