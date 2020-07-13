2020 July 13 18:00

Interim report and independent audit of KS1437 Multipass Port project approved by related authority

The approval was signed by Managing Authority of South-East Finland - Russia CBC 2014-2020 Programme

On July 2, 2020 Managing Authority of South-East Finland - Russia CBC 2014-2020 Programme approved the interim report and the results of the independent audit of the project implementation KS1437 Multipass Port «Reconstruction of the marine permanent multilateral Russian Federation State border checkpoint at the seaport Passenger Port of Saint Petersburg» for the period March-April 2020, the port says on its official website. Earlier, on May 15, 2020, an interim report was also approved for the first year of the project implementation from March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020.

Based on the results of two reports, the Programme transferred the next tranche of the grant to Passenger Port of Saint Petersburg “Marine Façade” Public Limited Company in accordance with the grant contract for co-financing the project, which was concluded in February 2019.