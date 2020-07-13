2020 July 13 15:32

Oboronlogistics ensures Northern delivery

With the start of summer navigation in 2020, Oboronlogistics LLC has begun to fulfill state contracts with the Russian defense Ministry for the delivery of cargo to points in the Arctic and the Far East, Oboronlogistics says in its press release.



Contracts concluded in the framework of the decree of the Government of the Russian Federation about determination, Oboronlogistics the only performer who delivers the goods of the Ministry of defense of Russia in the Arctic zone and the far Eastern region of Russia.



In June 2020, the expedition delivery to remote garrisons and military units of Primorye, Kamchatka and the Kuril Islands started. Oboronlogistics provides delivery of material means involving two ships. The main ports of loading are the port of Vladivostok and the port of Vanino. In places of loading and unloading operations are carried out on unequipped coast with the use of RAID boats.



In total, by September 1, 2020, it is planned to make calls at 80 points and deliver about 6 thousand tons of cargo, including General cargo and equipment, construction materials, weapons and military equipment, fuel and lubricants, solid fuel, property and food.



Currently, delivery is carried out to points on the island of Sakhalin, the coast of the sea of Okhotsk, the Magadan region, Kamchatka, the Northern part of the sea of Japan and Primorye. More than 1/3 of the planned cargo has already been delivered. At the same time, the equipment to be repaired and empty barrels are removed.



In addition, in July 2020 of the port of Arkhangelsk to the destination Belushia Guba (Novaya Zemlya), by Oboronlogistics LLC sent more than 4,000 tons of cargo, including building materials and equipment in behalf of the FSUE "Main military construction Directorate No. 4 of the" Military-construction complex of the Ministry of defense of Russia.



Through the implementation of the functions of a single transport and logistics operator, Oboronlogistics LLC solves the problem of combining cargo delivered in the interests of various satisfying bodies of the military Department and contractors of the Military construction complex of the Ministry of defense of Russia.