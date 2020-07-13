2020 July 13 15:04

Ørsted and Van Oord have successfully installed all array cables of the Borssele I & II offshore wind farm

Ørsted and Van Oord have successfully installed all 94 array cables connecting the turbines of the Borssele I & II offshore wind farm. The installation started, ahead of schedule, in February this year, the company said in its release.

The cables are installed by Van Oord’s cable-laying vessel Nexus. Next month, Van Oord and Ørsted also expect to finalise the cable burial campaign with Van Oord’s trencher Dig-It. The 94 cables were fabricated by Nexans.

‘Despite the challenging times, we have finalised the cable installation process without delay or significant problems. This is an important milestone for delivering power for one million households by the end of the year. Reaching our goals was possible thanks to a very high performing team from Van Oord and good cooperation with Nexans and the TSO, TenneT.’



Arjan Dirkmaat, Project Manager Van Oord: ‘The installation of the cables went very well. The innovations initiated prior to the works paid out in high quality productions, setting a new standard for Van Oord’s cable installation works. I am proud of the project team, the vessel crews, suppliers and our riggers. They are the key to our success and delivered yet another cable installation project to our partner Ørsted ahead of time.’

Klaasjaap Buijs, Construction Manager Ørsted: ‘We are now approaching the last phase of the installation of Borssele I & II. Even with our stringent COVID-19 measures, we are still well on track to complete the installation before the end of the year. The cable installation scope was a good example of our excellent relationship with the neighbouring windfarm of Borssele III & IV, under construction by the Blauwwind consortium. It is not often that different companies successfully share cable installation vessels across different projects.’