Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO grew to RUB 10,425 in RF spot market

2020 July 13 13:30

Between July 6 and July 10, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation grew by RUB 802 against the previous week to RUB 10,425 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.



The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district remained flat at RUB 6,350 per tonne, in the Central district – grew by RUB 848 to RUB 10,993, in the Volga federal district – grew by RUB 1,464 to RUB 9,922, in the Southern federal district grew by RUB 1,000 to RUB 9,350, in the Siberian federal district – grew by RUB 739 to RUB 10,477, in the Far East federal district grew by RUB 130 to RUB 16,230.