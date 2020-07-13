2020 July 13 12:19

Tallinks’s vessel Romantika to offer two direct sailings from Riga to Helsinki this July and August

Tallink Grupp has today announced that it will operate two special return trips from Riga directly to Helsinki this summer with the company’s vessel Romantika.

The direct sailings will offer travellers an opportunity for exciting day trips to explore the sights of the Finnish capital. The special direct sailings will be operated in July and August with the company’s popular vessel Romantika, which normally operates on the Riga-Stockholm route.

The special trips Riga-Helsinki-Riga will depart from Riga on 24 July and 7 August 2020.

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 15 vessels and operates several ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs around 6,000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2019, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 380,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.