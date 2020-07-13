2020 July 13 11:32

KN increases the volume of biofuel handling

Since the beginning of the year, more than 37 thousand tons of biofuels have been handled at Klaipėda oil terminal operated by KN (AB Klaipėdos Nafta). In comparison, only a little more than 5 thousand tons were handled throughout 2019. The handling of biofuels is one of the driving forces of the green economy and contributes to climate change mitigation, also creating added value for the entire port.

Biofuels are liquid or gaseous transport fuels produced from renewable energy sources. Two types of biofuels are handled at KN Klaipėda Oil Terminal: ethanol and fatty acid methyl ester, better known as biodiesel. These biofuels are mixed into conventional fuels (petrol and diesel) to reduce emissions of harmful particles into the environment from transport. During the first half of this year, over 37 thousand tons of biofuels were handled at KN Klaipėda Oil Terminal, most of which later reached Western and Northern European countries – the most advanced markets promoting the green economy. In comparison, in 2019 a little more than 5 thousand tons of biofuels were handled during the entire year, while 6.3 thousand tons were handled in 2018. This year, the handling of biofuels was intensive every month, although in 2018 and 2019, the handling of biofuel was variable.

KN Klaipėda Oil Terminal creates opportunities for its customers to adapt to changing requirements. The terminal not only handles biofuels, but also provides the service of mixing it into petrol or diesel. This integrated solution also creates added value for the port by promoting the green economy.

Jurgita Šilinskaitė-Venslovienė, interim Director of Commerce at KN says that the European Union’s plans to reduce emissions, thus neutralizing the impact on climate change, are also integrated into the laws of the Member States.

“A Law on Alternative Fuels is currently being drafted in Lithuania. It provides that no less than 6.8% of the energy value of fuel must be biofuels. These volumes will increase in 2025 and 2030 accordingly, and will have to make up for as much as 16.8%. A few years ago, KN responded to trends in biofuel demand, by making it possible for customers to load these products or mix biofuels into internal combustion engine fuels. We are ready to respond to the growing demand for biofuels and create conditions for our customers to transship even larger amounts of biofuels using the infrastructure available in Klaipėda port,” said J. Šilinskaitė-Venslovienė.

Transport accounts for a quarter of the European Union’s (EU) greenhouse gas emissions, which make a significant impact to climate change. According to the European Green Deal, achieving climate neutrality by 2050 requires 90% reduction of emissions from transport and increase the quantity of renewable energy sources. Biofuels play an important role here, contributing to the reduction of pollution.

“The possibilities of biofuel handling in ports are valued all over the world. The export of biofuels opens up a wide range of opportunities for ports, as more and more countries want to use environmentally friendly solutions. As biofuels are produced from renewable sources, by acting in synergy with conventional fuels they significantly reduce the amount of greenhouse gases, so this sector has great potential,” said J. Šilinskaitė-Venslovienė.

Only a few Baltic ports handle biofuels. In addition to Klaipėda port, biofuels are transshipped in Ventspils and Liepaja (Latvia).