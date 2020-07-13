  The version for the print

    The Fjords takes delivery of second all-electric passenger ship

    On 6 July, The Fjords celebrated the delivery of Legacy of The Fjords which will join her sister ships, Vision of The Fjords and Future of The Fjords, the company said in its release.

    According to John Vonli (Managing Director, The Fjords), the delivery of the Legacy of The Fjords marks an important milestone for the company. “Our mission has been to share the fjord experience with as many people as possible while reducing our impact on a fragile eco-system,” he says. “With three ships powered by clean electricity now in operation, we can welcome up to 1200 visitors at a time to enjoy a unique experience without compromising the environment. It is a proud day for us and our progressive owners, Fjord1 and Flåm AS!”

    Like her sister ship Future of The Fjords, Legacy of The Fjords was designed and constructed by Norwegian shipyard Brødrene Aa, with a hull that echoes zigzagging mountain paths that can be seen from her spacious decks. Both vessels are all-electric, carbon fibre catamarans offering completely emissions-free transport for up to 400 passengers through the UNESCO World Heritage-listed fjord route between Flåm and Gudvangen.

    Vonli notes that the Servogear Ecoflow propulsion system aboard the Legacy of The Fjords is not only a zero-emissions solution, it enhances the passenger experience. “Unlike noisy diesel engines which emit exhaust, the all-electric engines found on the Legacy of The Fjords are clean and silent,” he says. “Passengers can now glide effortlessly over the water and come closer to nature than ever before.”

    To create a better experience for passengers and crew alike, Legacy of The Fjords includes some refinements. For example, the vessel can be charged and loaded on both sides, and passengers can board or exit from either the port or starboard entryways. In addition, the vessel has space for three dedicated conference zones, each one equipped with projectors, screens and audio systems. “In addition to catering to companies or organisations seeking a unique place to plan events, the new layout provides a more flexible solution for docking and loading procedures,” explains Vonli.

    The NOK 130 million vessel is propelled by two 450kW electric motors, enabling cruising speeds of 16 knots. Together with Brødrene Aa, the company developed a unique charging station called the Power Dock, a 40m long, 5m wide floating glass-fibre charging station in Gudvangen. The station houses a 2.4 MWh battery pack, allowing for a stable, efficient and cost-effective charging time of about 20 minutes. The dock also stores consumables, fuel for sister vessels, and allows black water to be offloaded for treatment on land.
     
    Since it was established in 2015, The Fjords’ investments in pioneering technologies have already earned the company a lot of recognition. In 2017, the company’s first diesel electric vessel, Vision of The Fjords, won the Universal Accessibility Award from the Norwegian Centre for Design and Architecture (DOGA), for its commitment to optimal passenger accessibility, experience and environmental sustainability. And in 2018, the all-electric Future of The Fjords was named the “Ship of the Year” at SMM exhibition in Hamburg.
     
    Legacy of The Fjords is expected to enter service on 17 July, ferrying passengers between Flåm and Nærøyfjorden.
     
    The Fjords

    Operating a fleet of seven tourism and transport vessels on the Western Norwegian fjords of Nærøyfjord, Sognefjord, Hjørundfjord Geirangerfjord and Lysefjord, the company aims to connect customers not just to their destinations, but also to the unique natural beauty that surrounds them. The Fjords is co-owned 50/50 by Fjord1, Norway’s largest ferry company, and Flåm AS, which works to promote Flåm’s world-class tourism opportunities.
     
    The Fjord1 Group

    The Fjord1 Group is one of the major transportation companies in Norway. The core operational area for the company is sea-based transport, by ferries- and passenger vessels. In addition, the company has operations in relation to catering, travel agency and property management. Fjord1 AS is owned by Havila AS and the County council of Sogn and Fjordane.
     
    Flåm AS

    Flåm AS is a leading provider of tourist attractions in the fjords and mountains of western Norway and the global marketing and sales arm of the Flåm tourist business cluster including world class attractions such as the Flåmsbana railroad and The Fjords' cruises in UNESCO world heritage fjords. Flåm AS is owned by SIVA (a Norwegian state business development company), Aurland municipality and Aurland Savings Bank.

