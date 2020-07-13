2020 July 13 10:13

Port of Helsinki throughput in 6M’2019 fell by 9.2% to 6.6 million tonnes

In January-June 2020, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 6.6 million tonnes of cargo (-9.2% %, year-on-year), the port authority says.

According to the statement, handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 7.3% to 656,845 tonnes, container throughput fell by 3.3% to 253,449 TEUs.

Turnover of trucks and semitrailers increased by 0.9% to 295,980 units, other vehicles - down 0.6% to 297,866 units.

In the reporting period, passenger traffic fell by 55.3% to 2.35 million people.

The number of ship calls dropped by 16.5% to 3,178.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2019, the port handled 14.42 mln t of cargo.